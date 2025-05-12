JWST watches auroras on Jupiter glow hundreds of times brighter than those on Earth (video)
The James Webb Space Telescope has turned its infrared eyes toward Jupiter, capturing auroras hundreds of times brighter than those on Earth glowing on the gas giant’s poles.
