A spaceship moving near the speed of light would appear rotated, special relativity experiment proves
Submit on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 17:11
Using laser pulses, picosecond exposures on high-speed cameras, and some clever methods to simulate the speed of light, Austrian-based researchers were able to show that the image of an object moving at the speed of light is rotated.
