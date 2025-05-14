After the Arecibo collapse in 2020, a lone NASA radar dish in the Mojave desert stepped up as a leading asteroid hunter
The unexpected 2020 collapse of the Arecibo Observatory left NASA’s Goldstone Solar System Radar as the new heavy hitter when it comes to finding and studying asteroids.
