Norway becomes 55th nation to sign NASA Artemis Accords for peaceful space exploration
Submit on Friday, May 16th, 2025 05:11
Norway has added its name to the growing list of nations signing onto NASA’s Artemis Accords, continuing the space agency’s efforts to establish internationally cooperative space exploration.
