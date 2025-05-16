Launch of Australia’s 1st homegrown orbital rocket delayed indefinitely due to payload fairing issue
Australian company Gilmour Space stood down from the debut launch of its Eris rocket today (May 15), and it’s unclear when the pioneering vehicle will take to the skies.
