Why scientists are so excited about the highest-energy ‘ghost particle’ ever seen
Submit on Friday, May 16th, 2025 16:11
Scientists have found a neutrino that could come from a gamma-ray burst, an active black hole or a collision between a cosmic ray and photons in the cosmic microwave background.
