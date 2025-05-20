Moon mining machine: Interlune unveils helium-3 harvester prototype (photo)
Seattle startup Interlune’s newly unveiled machine is designed to churn up 110 tons (100 metric tons) of moon dirt per hour to harvest helium-3, a fuel for future fusion reactors.
