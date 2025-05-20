NASA names geomagnetic storm for 1st time, honoring a space weather scientist who died suddenly in 2024
NASA took the initiative to name Storm Gannon after a space weather scientist who died in 2024. This was the storm that sparked beautiful auroras across the globe that same year.
