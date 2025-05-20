The 100th woman in space: Emily Calandrelli talks about her Blue Origin flight and inspiring the next generation
Submit on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 22:11
As the 100th woman to travel to space, Calandrelli isn’t just celebrating personal achievement — she’s using her journey to inspire others and push the boundaries of STEM accessibility.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.