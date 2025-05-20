Why do dwarf galaxies line up? ‘Zippers’ and ‘twisters’ in the early universe may solve a galactic mystery
Submit on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 21:11
Structures known as “zippers” and “twisters” in the early universe may explain why dwarf galaxies tend to line up with each other, as well as hint at how dark matter operates in the universe.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.