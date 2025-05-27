NASA satellites show Antarctica has gained ice despite rising global temperatures. How is that possible?
An abrupt change in Antarctica has caused the continent to gain ice. But this increase, documented in NASA satellite data, is a temporary anomaly rather than an indication that global warming has reversed, scientists say.
