Scientists worry Trump’s budget cuts will halt satellite air pollution studies: ‘It’s incredibly short-sighted’
Submit on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 17:11
Research into the impacts of rocket and satellite air pollution is being cut by the Trump administration. Experts say the cuts come at the worst time.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.