JWST peers through a cosmic lens in ‘deepest gaze’ to date | Space photo of the day for May 27, 2025
Submit on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 02:11
A massive galaxy cluster, Abell S1063, forms a gravitation lens, revealing the warped light from more distant galaxies dating back to the early universe in this James Webb Space Telescope image.
