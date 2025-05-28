SpaceX launches fresh group of Starlink satellites from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base, successfully lands booster (video)
Submit on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 01:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today (May 27), carrying 24 Starlink satellites for the company’s growing constellation.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.