JWST spies frigid alien world on bizarre orbit: ‘One of the coldest, oldest and faintest planets that we’ve imaged to date’
Submit on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 17:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has notched another milestone, capturing a direct image of one of the coldest and oldest known exoplanets.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.