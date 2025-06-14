Space humbles the SEAL-doctor-astronaut | On the ISS this week June 9-13, 2025
With this week’s expected arrival of a visiting crew delayed, science and maintenance work on board the International Space Station was lighter than usual for the Expedition 73 crew.
