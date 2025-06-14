‘The Alters’ is a genre-blending sci-fi survival ordeal about the horrors of being a project manager
Submit on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 23:11
11 bit studios’ sci-fi adventure makes you team leader and asks you to balance base-building, survival, branching narratives, and keeping your team motivated.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.