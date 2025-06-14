This Week In Space podcast: Episode 165 — Guardians of Space
On Episode 165 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with NASA astronaut Nick Hague, the first U.S. Space Force Guardian to launch to the International Space Station in that role.
