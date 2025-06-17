SpaceX launch from California sends 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
Submit on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 11:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket placed 26 Starlink internet broadband satellites into low Earth orbit, lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on June 16, 2025.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 11:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.