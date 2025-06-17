SpaceX, NASA target June 19 for launch of private Ax-4 astronauts after ISS leak repairs
Submit on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 04:11
Leaks aboard the International Space Station, as well as on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, delayed Axiom’s next private astronaut mission, but the crew now has a target launch date of June 19.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.