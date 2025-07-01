‘Like finding a tropical seed in Arctic ice’: How a surprise mineral could change the history of asteroid Ryugu
Submit on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 17:11
“Its occurrence is like finding a tropical seed in Arctic ice – indicating either an unexpected local environment or long-distance transport in the early solar system.”
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.