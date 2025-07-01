‘This is the holy grail of theoretical physics.’ Is the key to quantum gravity hiding in this new way to make black holes?
Submit on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 20:11
A new quantum recipe for black holes could be the first step toward a theory of “quantum gravity”, the “holy grail” of physics.
