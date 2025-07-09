JWST finds cosmic monster ruling tiny early galaxy: Was it forged by black holes from the Big Bang?
The discovery of a monster-sized black hole in a pristine galaxy unspoiled by stellar death suggests growth via mergers between primordial black holes formed during the Big Bang.
