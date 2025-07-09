The ‘sound of the Big Bang’ hints that Earth may sit in a cosmic void 2 billion light-years wide
Submit on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 19:11
The “Hubble tension,” one of the most frustrating and lingering problems in science, could be solved if Earth and the Milky Way sit in a low-density void.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.