‘The ocean is no longer too big to watch’: How AI and satellite data are helping rid Earth’s seas of illegal fishing
Submit on Friday, July 25th, 2025 01:11
Protected regions of the ocean are doing their job and keeping illegal fishing at bay, according to new research combining satellite imagery with artificial intelligence.
