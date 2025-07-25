This ‘super-Earth’ exoplanet 35 light-years away might have what it takes to support life
Submit on Friday, July 25th, 2025 00:11
A super-Earth exoplanet has been detected within the habitable zone of a nearby red dwarf star, where liquid water might exist on its surface under the right atmospheric conditions.
This entry was posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.