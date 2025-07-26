Rogue black hole found terrorizing unfortunate star in distant galaxy
The Hubble Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory saw an enigmatic intermediate-mass black hole lighting up in X-rays, potentially revealing a way of finding more of them in the future.
