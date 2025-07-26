European Vega C rocket launching CO2-mapping satellite and 4 Earth-observation spacecraft tonight: Watch live
A Vega C rocket is scheduled to launch the MicroCarb carbon dioxide mapper and four Earth-observation satellites tonight from South America, and you can watch it live.
