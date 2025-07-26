SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule ‘Endeavour’ arrives at pad ahead of July 31 astronaut launch (photos)
The Crew Dragon capsule that will fly SpaceX’s Crew-11 astronaut mission to the ISS for NASA has arrived at Kennedy Space Center ahead of its planned July 31 launch.
