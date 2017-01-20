Delay of the day: Atlas V/SBIRS GEO Flight 3
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying the SBIRS GEO Flight 3 mission was scrubbed today due to a violation of Eastern Range safety criteria.
