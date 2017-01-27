Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2017 22:57

GS Yuasa Lithium Power (GYLP), the U.S. subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation (GYC), and EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, jointly announced that Orbital ATK has selected EaglePicher to design and manufacture a battery with specifications to use lithium-ion cells manufactured by GS Yuasa Technology (GYT) to power the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 spacecraft.

