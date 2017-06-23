Submit on Friday, June 23rd, 2017 22:58

Rocket: Soyuz 2-1v/Volga; Payload: classified; Date: 23 June 2017, 1804 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the launch went as scheduled.

