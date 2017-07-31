Submit on Monday, July 31st, 2017 22:57

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that the Arab Satellite Communications Organisation (Arabsat) has selected Compass, Kratos’ end-to-end network management product, to support its expanding satellite fleet ground operations.

