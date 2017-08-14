Submit on Monday, August 14th, 2017 22:57

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has again postponed the launch of the third of its four quasi-zenith satellites, this time owing to a problem in the propulsion system of the H-IIA rocket that was set to carry it into orbit.

Related Post:New Horizons team sticking to original flight planThales Alenia Space signs contract for final phases of ExoMars programmeKarim Sabbagh to succeed Romain Bausch as President and CEO of SESSharp develops concentrator solar cell with world’s highest efficiencySatellite Industry Report shows satellite industry growth of 7% in 2012Astrium ships AlphasatEurope’s largest spaceship reaches its orbital portSaft awarded contracts from Boeing, Ball AerospaceSovrn