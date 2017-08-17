NanoRacks brings over 30 payloads to ISS
SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft successfully berthed to the International Space Station (ISS) on 16 August. Notably on this mission was the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) and Adcole-Maryland Aerospace’s Kestrel Eye IIM (KE2M) satellite.
