24 August 2017

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Formosat-5 [ROCSAT-5] ; Date: 24 August 2017, 1851 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellite was released into a 729-km sun-synchronous orbit. 82 minutes and 56 seconds after launch, a ground antenna at Svalbard station (Norway) received the signal from Formosat-5 as expected.

