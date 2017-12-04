Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2017 22:59

L3 Technologies has entered into an agreement with United Launch Alliance (ULA) to become the exclusive provider of avionics and related services for its new Vulcan Centaur rocket system, delivering an estimated US$1 billion-plus in mission-critical systems and services, over a 10-year period.

