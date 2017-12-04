L3 Technologies to design avionics systems for Vulcan rocket
Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2017 22:59
L3 Technologies has entered into an agreement with United Launch Alliance (ULA) to become the exclusive provider of avionics and related services for its new Vulcan Centaur rocket system, delivering an estimated US$1 billion-plus in mission-critical systems and services, over a 10-year period.
Related Post:Proton M lifts off with radio satellite onboardDelay of the day: Nimiq 4Astra 1M launch date setDelay of the day: Zenit 3SL, XM-4MetOp launch campaign resumedMore cargo on its way to the ISSChina launches two experimental satellitesDate for next Globalstar launch announcedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, December 4th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.