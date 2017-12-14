Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2017 22:53

Airbus has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to be one of four suppliers for DIAS, the Copernicus Data and Information Access Service. DIAS will make data and information easily available to users through a cloud computing architecture enabling enhanced coordination and cross-fertilisation at European Union (EU) level and amongst initiatives at Member State or regional level.

