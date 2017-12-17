Submit on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 22:56

Harris Corporation delivered the navigation payload for the fourth GPS III Space Vehicle (SV04) to Lockheed Martin on 29 October. Harris delivered two payloads in 2017 and is committed to delivering four more in 2018.

