Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 22:58

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: three Yaogan 30 satellites; Date: 25 December 2017, 1944 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. The satellites have entered its preset orbit and the launch was proclaimed a success.

Related Post:Dragon returned to EarthSpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns from space stationSpaceX Dragon splashes downDragon lands in Pacific OceanDragon returns to EarthDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)NASA awards International Space Station cargo transport contractsDragon concludes test flight with successful splashdownSovrn