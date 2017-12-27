China launches new trio of reconnaissance satellites
Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: three Yaogan 30 satellites; Date: 25 December 2017, 1944 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. The satellites have entered its preset orbit and the launch was proclaimed a success.
Related Post:Dragon returned to EarthSpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns from space stationSpaceX Dragon splashes downDragon lands in Pacific OceanDragon returns to EarthDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)NASA awards International Space Station cargo transport contractsDragon concludes test flight with successful splashdownSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.