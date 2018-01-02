Submit on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 22:59

India plans launch 31 satellites, including the Earth observation spacecraft Cartosat, on 10 January from its spaceport at Sriharikota. The PSLV will fly in the PSLV XL configuration with enlarged solid rocket boosters.

