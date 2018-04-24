First BepiColombo parts flown to launch site
The first elements of the BepiColombo spacecraft, which will be heading to Mercury from autumn 2018, have arrived per plane at the European Spaceport Kourou in French Guiana. This flight was the first of four needed to transport the spacecraft and all handling and test equipment to Kourou. The flights are supported by three transports by ship for further items.
