OHB, TAS to co-operate on PLATO
Submit on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 22:59
The European Space Agency (ESA) has chosen OHB System AG as prime contractor for a new programme called PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars), with Thales Alenia Space as a partner.
