James Webb Space Telescope forecasts clouds of melted rock on this blisteringly hot exoplanet

Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 02:11

The JWST has performed a weather report for a distant hot Jupiter exoplanet, finding winds three times as fast as a jet fighter, clouds made of rock and temperatures hot enough to melt lead.

