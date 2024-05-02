James Webb Space Telescope forecasts clouds of melted rock on this blisteringly hot exoplanet
The JWST has performed a weather report for a distant hot Jupiter exoplanet, finding winds three times as fast as a jet fighter, clouds made of rock and temperatures hot enough to melt lead.
