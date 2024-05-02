Satellite News

NASA prepares for intense sun storms on Mars during ‘solar maximum’

As the sun reaches solar maximum, Mars spacecraft are preparing to study the effects of increased radiation bombardment and how solar storms may impact future crewed missions to the Red Planet.

