NASA prepares for intense sun storms on Mars during ‘solar maximum’
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 02:11
As the sun reaches solar maximum, Mars spacecraft are preparing to study the effects of increased radiation bombardment and how solar storms may impact future crewed missions to the Red Planet.
