‘It almost feels unreal’: NASA astronauts excited for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner launch May 6
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 03:11
Two experienced NASA astronauts will take Boeing Starliner on its first human excursion on May 6. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams bring test pilot and spaceflight experience to bear.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.