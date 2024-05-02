Satellite News

‘It almost feels unreal’: NASA astronauts excited for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner launch May 6

Two experienced NASA astronauts will take Boeing Starliner on its first human excursion on May 6. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams bring test pilot and spaceflight experience to bear.

