Watch SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon at the ISS May 2 to make way for Boeing’s Starliner
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 05:11
The four astronauts of SpaceX’s Crew-8 mission will move their Dragon capsule to a different port at the ISS on Thursday morning (May 2), and you can watch it live.
