Airbus completes integration of Cheops satellite
Submit on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 22:57
Airbus has completed the integration of Cheops (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite), the European Space Agency’s (ESA) first small mission satellite that will carry out an exciting scientific mission, to define the properties of the planets orbiting nearby stars.
