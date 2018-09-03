Submit on Monday, September 3rd, 2018 22:59

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and SpaceX are finalising plans for launch day operations as they prepare for the company’s first flight test with astronauts on board. The teams are working toward a crew test flight to the International Space Station, known as Demo-2, in April 2019.

