ViaSat selects Atlas V for ViaSat-3 launch
Submit on Monday, September 10th, 2018 22:55
Viasat Inc. announced it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA’s) Atlas V vehicle to launch one of its ViaSat-3 satellite missions. This is the first commercial contract ULA has directly signed since assuming responsibility for the marketing and sales of the Atlas V launch vehicle from Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services earlier this year.
Related Post:Galileo’s ground control segment contracted for upgradeAsteroid-deflection mission passes key development milestoneKepler wakes up, but pointing precision may be degradedNASA selects mission to study solar wind boundary of outer solar systemGOES-R Solar Ultraviolet Imager completes environmental reviewNASA to test laser communications from aboard ISSTAS to provide Argos Neo instrument for AngelsEUVI sees First LightSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, September 10th, 2018 at 10:55 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.