Submit on Monday, September 10th, 2018 22:55

Viasat Inc. announced it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA’s) Atlas V vehicle to launch one of its ViaSat-3 satellite missions. This is the first commercial contract ULA has directly signed since assuming responsibility for the marketing and sales of the Atlas V launch vehicle from Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services earlier this year.

Related Post:Galileo’s ground control segment contracted for upgradeAsteroid-deflection mission passes key development milestoneKepler wakes up, but pointing precision may be degradedNASA selects mission to study solar wind boundary of outer solar systemGOES-R Solar Ultraviolet Imager completes environmental reviewNASA to test laser communications from aboard ISSTAS to provide Argos Neo instrument for AngelsEUVI sees First LightSovrn